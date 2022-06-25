MPD: Shots reported near downtown Madison before car crash, possibly related

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating shots fired and a crash near downtown, that may have been related.
Sgt. Cindy Deering said officers were called to the 300 block of Park Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday.
Someone called 911 to report hearing gunshots. Then, a short time later, a car crashed in the 2000 block of Fish Hatchery Road
Authorities said in an incident report, the crash was possibly related to the shots fired call.
There were no injuries reported and no damage was immediately found.
Officers plan to keep investigating the overnight incident.