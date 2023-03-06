 Skip to main content
MPD squad car hit by drunk driver while officer investigated separate OWI incident

  • Updated
Police Lights – ANCHOR

MADISON (WKOW) — While responding to an OWI incident, Madison police say an officer's squad car was hit by a different drunk driver. 

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the incident took place Sunday around 12:25 a.m. Initial calls said a vehicle was stopped in the middle of traffic on the eastbound Beltline at Stoughton Road. A man was passed out in the driver's seat when the officer arrived, according to Fryer. 

While investigating this OWI incident, a different driver hit the officer's squad car. Fryer said neither the officer or first driver were hurt in the crash. 

Both drivers were arrested for first OWIs. 

