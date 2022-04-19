MPD squad car spreading autism awareness

MADISON (WKOW) -- One Madison Police Department squad car has a new design and focus. It's raising awareness about autism.
The officer who led the charge for the new look said she got the idea while working on the torch run for Special Olympics.
She saw an autism awareness squad car in Grant County, and couldn't believe it was something we didn't have in Madison.
She said any support we can give to families who have children with autism is very helpful.
"It does affect so many families in every area. Madison, we know there's a lot of families that are affected by autism. And it's a nice thing for us to get out there and make a statement that we understand and we support them," Madison police officer Andrya Coutts said.
The police department said the squad car is the third of its kind in the state.