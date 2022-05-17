 Skip to main content
MPD stops driver going over 100 mph on the Beltline

MPD speeding on the beltline
Courtesy of the Madison Police Department

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is cracking down on aggressive drivers. 

MPD took to Facebook Tuesday, posting a photo of an officer's speedometer — they clocked a driver going 102 miles per hour on the Beltline near Whitney Way. 

The post says along with speeding, the driver was weaving between vehicles and even passing cars on the right shoulder. 

The driver was issued a ticket for going 45 mph over the speed limit and reckless driving. 

MPD says it's actively working to combat reckless driving, specifically targeting the Beltline and East Washington Avenue. These focuses were decided with Vision Zero data.

