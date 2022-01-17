MPD: Suspect fires gun at vehicle with people inside

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say a suspect intentionally fired a gun at a vehicle with people inside on the city's east side Sunday night.
Police say they were were dispatched to the 6100 block of Driscoll Drive, in the McClellan Park neighborhood, for several 911 callers who reported hearing gunshots nearby around 10:30 p.m.
On scene, officers say they found evidence of gunfire, which included one occupied vehicle that had been struck by multiple rounds, and several spent bullet casings.
Police say evidence suggests that the shooter targeted the people in the struck vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Police say there is no ongoing danger to the public.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV with tinted windows.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.