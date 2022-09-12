MPD: Suspect in Sunday homicide died after walking in front of semi on interstate

MADISON (UPDATE) — Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said his department is investigating an incident that started on the city's west side Sunday as a murder-suicide.
In a press conference, Barnes said his department responded to Darien Circle around 3:20 p.m. Sunday after people called 911 reporting a dead person.
"We have lost another member of our community, this time to domestic violence," Barnes said during the press conference.
Barnes said the victim found at Darien Circle is a woman in her mid-forties. He said it was apparent to responding officers that the woman was "violently, physically attacked."
Police identified the suspect as the woman's husband. Barnes said he is the same man who walked in front of a semi truck on I-39/90 Sunday evening.
Barnes said Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash on I-39/90. The cause and manner of death for both people will come through the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.