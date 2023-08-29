 Skip to main content
MPD: Teen pepper sprays, robs man at McDonald's drive-thru

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- A teenage girl was arrested after police say she pepper-sprayed a man and stole his phone at a McDonald's drive-thru, according to the Madison Police Department.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to S. Park Street near Hughes Place around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

A man told police that three people came up to him while he was waiting in line. The man said he was using his phone as a translator to speak with them when they pepper-sprayed him and stole his phone.

Officers tracked the phone to a home on Post Road, and the victim recognized one of the suspects sitting on the home's porch.

The suspect, who Fryer identifies as a 15-year-old girl, admitted to having the phone in her purse.

The girl was arrested for armed robbery - party to a crime.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

