MPD: Teen pepper sprays, robs man at McDonald's drive-thru

MADISON (WKOW) -- A teenage girl was arrested after police say she pepper-sprayed a man and stole his phone at a McDonald's drive-thru, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to S. Park Street near Hughes Place around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.
A man told police that three people came up to him while he was waiting in line. The man said he was using his phone as a translator to speak with them when they pepper-sprayed him and stole his phone.
Officers tracked the phone to a home on Post Road, and the victim recognized one of the suspects sitting on the home's porch.
The suspect, who Fryer identifies as a 15-year-old girl, admitted to having the phone in her purse.
The girl was arrested for armed robbery - party to a crime.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.