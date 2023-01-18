MPD: Teens chased by vehicle, may have had gun flashed at them on city's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say a group of teens may have had a gun flashed at them over the weekend.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the incident took place on Sunday around 10:30 p.m. on the city's east side.
She said the teens, who were in town for a sporting event, were at a fast food restaurant on Theirer Rd. when a vehicle approached them.
The teens said the vehicle chased them and the driver flashed an object they thought was a gun. Fryer said the teens couldn't fully make out the object because it was dark.
No one was hurt and the investigation is ongoing.