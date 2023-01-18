 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, with a brief period of freezing rain also
possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

MPD: Teens chased by vehicle, may have had gun flashed at them on city's east side

MPD SQUAD CAR

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say a group of teens may have had a gun flashed at them over the weekend. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the incident took place on Sunday around 10:30 p.m. on the city's east side. 

She said the teens, who were in town for a sporting event, were at a fast food restaurant on Theirer Rd. when a vehicle approached them. 

The teens said the vehicle chased them and the driver flashed an object they thought was a gun. Fryer said the teens couldn't fully make out the object because it was dark. 

No one was hurt and the investigation is ongoing. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

