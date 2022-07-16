MPD: Teens crash stolen car into tree, mailbox on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after teens reportedly crashed a stolen car on the city's east side.
According to Lt. Jennifer Hannah, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Wintergreen Drive for a car that crashed into a tree and mailbox.
The caller said two vehicles were speeding through the neighborhood before the crash. That person said they saw four teenagers run away from the scene.
Police said the crashed car had a broken back window, indicating that it may have been stolen.
Officers contacted the registered owner and they were able to confirm the car was indeed stolen.