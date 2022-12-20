MPD: Thousands of dollars in TVs stolen from downtown business

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department reports thousands of dollars in televisions were stolen from a downtown business that's under construction.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were sent to E. Washington Ave. near Hancock St. Monday morning when the crime was reported.
She said no one has been arrested, and officers are reviewing digital evidence as a part of the investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident should call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at p3tips.com.