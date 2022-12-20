MPD: Thousands of dollars in TVs stolen from downtown business

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations
of 6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause
sporadic power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department reports thousands of dollars in televisions were stolen from a downtown business that's under construction. 

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were sent to E. Washington Ave. near Hancock St. Monday morning when the crime was reported. 

She said no one has been arrested, and officers are reviewing digital evidence as a part of the investigation. 

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at p3tips.com

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

