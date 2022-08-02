MPD to give away 100 free steering wheel locks owners of certain Hyundai's

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police Department is giving away free steering wheel locks to people who own certain Hyundai models Wednesday evening.
The locks will be given away during the department’s annual National Night Out event which runs 5-7 p.m. outside of the Madison Mallards stadium at Warner Park.
The locks will be given to the first 100 people who own Hyundai vehicles manufactured between 2016 and 2021 that do not have an engine immobilizer. MPD says all push-button start Hyundai vehicles with a proximity key are equipped with immobilizers; Hyundai vehicles that require a physical, shank-style key do not have immobilizers.
You will need to show your vehicle registration or bring your vehicle to the event to get a wheel lock.
MPD says there has been an increase in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts this summer in Madison and other cities across Wisconsin due to a manufacturing issue.
At least 77 vehicles were stolen in June, according to MPD. Of those, 21 of them were Kia, and 14 of them were Hyundai models. The majority of these stolen vehicles either had damaged windows or steering wheel columns.