MPD to host discussions about body-worn cameras

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is holding a series of roundtable discussions, both in person and virtual, to give people more information about body-worn cameras.
The Madison Common Council set aside $83,000 in the 2021 capital budget for a one-year pilot program in the North District, but city leaders have not yet approved the program.
The first discussion is Thursday, February 10 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Memorial Union. To sign up, go to surveys.axon.com/s3/MPDST. Participants will need to check in with the information desk to get a room number for the event.
The program is designed to build mutual understanding about the use of technology in law enforcement, according to a news release from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer. Fryer says guests will look at case studies and research, participate in hands-on activities and engage in honest and facilitated discussions about body-worn cameras.
Fryer says patrol officers and department leadership will also participate. They’ll share how these cameras will directly impact their work and answer any questions participants may have about this technology.
The Madison Police Department will also hold a virtual seminar on Thursday, February 17. Click here to sign up for this seminar.
The agency is holding a second in-person meeting on Thursday, February 24. It is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the MPD Training Center. At this meeting, Fryer says Panasonic will present its product and how body-worn technology helps with community policing.
A second virtual meeting is also planned for Thursday, March 3. A link for this event is not yet available.