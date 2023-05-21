MPD to participate in 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department (MPD) will join police departments across the country in an effort to increase the enforcement of seatbelt laws.
The Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaign emphasizes the importance of seatbelt use, enforces seatbelt wearing and reduces the number of fatalities that occur when vehicle occupants fail to buckle up.
According to the MPD, drivers and passengers who do not wear their seatbelt are 80 times more likely to be ejected from the vehicle during a crash and eight times more likely to die in a crash.
Officials say Wisconsin's seatbelt use is declining and failure to fasten a seatbelt is among the most common traffic violations in the state.
The campaign will run from May 22 through June 4, 2023.