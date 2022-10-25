MPD trying to identify motorcyclists reportedly traveling over 140 mph in downtown over the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is looking for help identifying motorcyclists they say "eluded" officers over the weekend.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said the motorcyclists were "driving recklessly" in downtown Madison, with some reports indicating they were traveling in excess of 140 mph.
Additionally, Lisko said the motorcyclists may have removed registration plates from the bikes before going into downtown.
MPD posted photos of eight motorcyclists. You can see all the photos in a PDF.
Anyone with information on the motorcycles or riders is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.