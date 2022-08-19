MPD: Vehicle stolen downtown involved in crash

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police say a vehicle stolen from the Brink Lounge downtown early Friday morning was involved in a crash a short time later.
MPD lieutenant Jennifer Hannah said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the business. There, a woman told officers that her Subaru had been stolen from the parking lot.
Around 1:40 a.m., Hannah said officers responded to a single-vehicle accident at Atwood Avenue and Elmside Boulevard involving the stolen Subaru.
Hannah says the vehicle had been traveling at a "high rate of speed" when it crossed the center line and then swerved to avoid a head-on collision.
The vehicle hit a cement planter, fire hydrant and an electrical pole and flipped over, landing on its roof.
The two people inside were taken to a local hospital, but are expected to survive.
Hannah says the two people in the car admitted to knowing they were in a stolen vehicle, but each of them claimed that the other was the driver.
Officers closed the street until MG&E could fix the pole and the electrical wires.