MPD: Vehicle stolen from Super 8 in Madison recovered from Super 8 in Windsor

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen from a hotel and found later that day at a hotel in Windsor.

Madison Police Department officer Ryan Kimberley said officers responded to the area of 1600 block of W. Beltline Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m. for report of a stolen vehicle. The chief's blog states that a vehicle was stolen from a Super 8 hotel.

The victim told police their keys were likely in the vehicle when it was stolen, Kimberley said.

The Dane County Sheriff's deputies found the stolen vehicle in Windsor at a Super 8 hotel later that night, according to the chief's blog.

A Department of Justice official said a Dane County deputy made contact with a "subject" at a Super 8 hotel in Windsor. The official said the deputy shot the person, who died after they were taken to the hospital. The deputy has since been put on administrative leave, as per department policy.

Investigation into the vehicle theft is ongoing.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or on the web at p3tips.com.