MPD: Wanted man shoves driver out of car, runs over her foot

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man they say shoved someone out of a vehicle and dragged them alongside it while trying to get away.
Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes said officers pulled a vehicle over Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. because they believed a wanted man was inside.
Officers saw the man, identified as a 43-year-old, physically assaulting the female driver.
Barnes said the man shoved the driver out of the car and then drove away with the driver in tow. Barnes said the man ran over the driver's foot while dragging the driver along.
The man then crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle.
A K-9 helped take the man into custody, and Barnes said during a struggle, the man "latched onto" a backpack. Officers later learned a loaded gun was inside it.
Officers also found drugs inside the vehicle.
The driver and the man were both taken to the hospital.
Barnes said the man was arrested for several charges, including drug charges, substantial battery, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping