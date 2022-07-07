MPD warns of new theft hotspot on city's north side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is warning residents of a new theft hotspot on the city's north side.
The Madison Police Blotter says the hotspot is in an area near Warner Park, between Sherman Avenue and Sheridan Drive and Trailsway Street to Maple Wood Lane.
Police say, in the last two weeks, there has been an increased number of crimes in that area, including stolen cars, theft from cars and a burglary.
MPD will be increasing its patrols in the area, and they are "working on a couple of initiatives to identify and hold responsible those involved."
They also remind Kia and Hyundai owners to be careful as the vehicles are being targeted by thieves. At least two of the thefts out of this hotspot involved Kia's.
This is the second hotspot on the north side the department has warned residents about.