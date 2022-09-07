MPD warns of scam caller impersonating police officials

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is warning the public about a scam caller who claimed to be a MPD official.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said a caller reported that they spoke to someone on the phone who was pretending to be a MPD sergeant. He told the citizen they had missed a court date, and that they need to pay money at a kiosk at a local address to remedy missing their appearance.
The citizen recognized this as a scam and didn't give the caller any money or personal information.
The Madison Police Department is reminding everyone that they will never ask a citizen to provide money, gift cards or other valuables. If you are receiving a phone call of this nature, MPD says to not give the caller any information.
You can hang up and contact dispatch at 608-255-2345 to verify that an officer is actually calling you.
If you have any information on this attempted scam, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-4016. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com.