MPD: Woman arrested after hitting victim on city's East side

MADISON (WKOW) — A woman was arrested in Madison Saturday after police say she hit another woman in the stomach and tried to hit the same woman with a car.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to Webb Avenue near East Washington Avenue Frontage Road after midnight.
Lisko said officers found a 52-year-old woman had been struck after asking a 31-year-old woman if she needed help after repeatedly honking her horn in a parking lot. In addition to being struck in the stomach, Lisko said the 31-year-old armed herself with a baseball bat and tired to hit the 52-year-old with a car.
The Madison Police Department has identified the 31-year-old as Asha Green. Lisko says she was taken to Dane County Jail on pending charges of disorderly conduct while armed, battery, and 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety.