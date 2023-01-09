MPD: Woman narrowly escapes gunshots in weekend shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Madison police officers were called to the far east side Saturday evening after people reported hearing gunshots near Village Lane.
According to a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department, a bullet was shot into a car inches away from where the driver was sitting.
Police said the driver was scared for her safety, so she drove away from Village Lane, but she came back a few minutes later.
She was not hurt, but her car was damaged. Police said she and the suspected shooter know each other.
If you were in the area of Village Lane around 6:45 p.m. Saturday or know anything about this case, police ask you to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.