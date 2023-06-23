MPD's search for Kelly Nolan's killer enters 16th year

MADISON (WKOW) — Sixteen years after Kelly Nolan went missing, the Madison Police Department is still searching for her killer.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Nolan was a UW-Whitewater student subletting an apartment on E. Mifflin Street while looking for a job.
Nolan was last seen downtown in the early morning of June 23, 2007. She was out with friends and eventually went her own way, staying in the State Street area.
Sixteen days later, her body was found in a wooded property on Schneider Drive in the town of Dunn.
Fryer said several veteran detectives continue to investigate the case. Fryer said they are still working to find those involved in Nolan's death and determine if she left the downtown area on her own accord or was forced to leave.
Currently, Fryer said there are no persons of interest or suspects.
Fryer said Nolan was wearing emerald green, scooped-necked shirt and jeans the day she went missing. She was carrying a grayish-green handbag with several outside pockets. Witnesses saw her along the 500 block of State St. between 2:20 and 2:30 a.m.
Anyone who remembers seeing Nolan downtown that night or has any information regarding the case, contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
Fryer said all tips are investigated, and no tip is too small or insignificant.
Fryer also provided a statement from Nolan's family:
"We miss her every day. Kelly's death changed our family, but her legacy of love and kindness keeps us going. She was a daughter, sister, niece and friend. Someone with contagious energy who could always make us laugh. The type of person who sought the good in this world. She was just beginning to live her life when she was tragically taken from us. Someone out there knows something. We know coming forward will not be easy. But we ask you to tell police what you heard, saw or believe happened to Kelly. Help our family understand what happened to Kelly during her final moments. We want to thank the Madison Police Department, which remains dedicated to solving this case and works daily to prevent other innocent young women from becoming victims."
The Nolan family is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that could lead to the conviction of Kelly's killer.