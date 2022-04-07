Mr. Science visits Boys & Girls Club in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Boys & Girls Club members in Sun Prairie had a special visitor Thursday.
Mr. Science stopped by as part of a teaching tour across the country.
He did some experiments and hands-on activities with the kids.
The Boys & Girls Club teamed up with Thermo Fisher to host the event called NanoDays.
It features educational programs about nanoscale science and engineering.
"We're all about opportunities. We want to expose the kids that attend our clubs to new things," said Jake Brown of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.
"We find it's just important to find out what you like and what you don't like. So we bring in different opportunities. The [Harlem] Globetrotters to Mr. Science to just our daily programming. We want to expose them to new things."
Mr. Science appears on national and local television shows trying to get Americans hooked on science.