Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin receives grant to help raise disability awareness, run for Ms. Wheelchair America

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WKOW) — Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin will be traveling the state to speak with community leaders and other organizations to raise awareness for people with disabilities, in part thanks to a grant from a Sauk Prairie healthcare organization.
Annie Heathcote is a Mazomanie resident, runs her own web and graphic design business, and she's the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin.
The goal of the Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin role is to give an opportunity to "women who happen to be wheelchair users" to advocate and educate for the many Americans living with disabilities, according to the Ms. Wheelchair website.
"Unlike traditional beauty pageants, Ms. Wheelchair America is not a contest to select the most attractive individual," the website reads. "It is instead a competition based on advocacy, achievement, communication and presentation to select the most accomplished and articulate spokeswoman for persons with disabilities."
As Heathcote travels around the state to meet with students, employees, church members and legislators, a $2,500 grant from Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation will help pay for gas and travel expenses.
She said she's "so honored" to get the grant, as it will also help cover the competition fees as she runs for Ms. Wheelchair America in August.