Mt. Horeb man pleads guilty to random killing of Navy veteran in Blue Mounds

  • Updated
Riley Berg February 7
Caroline Bach

BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) — A Mt. Horeb man charged with killing a Navy veteran at random in January 2020 has taken a plea. 

Riley Berg, 23, appeared in Dane County Court Monday, where he pleaded guilty to first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon.  

Berg shot and killed Nicholas Day while he was jogging in Blue Mounds. His body was discovered on January 15 by a passerby. His death was originally thought to be a hit-and-run but was later ruled a homicide. 

Berg's sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place in about 45 days. 

