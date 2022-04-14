Much colder and windier today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A wind advisory is in effect from 10 am to 7 pm for gusts up to 50 mph from the southwest.
Loose items may blow away, make sure to use extra caution driving, and a few tree limbs may snap causing isolated power outage.
Conditions stay much colder with highs in the mid 40s with wind chills in the low to mid 30s with mostly to partly sunny skies, so at least it'll be brighter!
Partly cloudy and breezy tonight in the upper 20s with wind chills in the low 20s. Back to the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s on Friday with a few flurries or sprinkles possible. Dry weather returns through the weekend with sunnier skies. Low 40s on Saturday and upper 40s for Easter Sunday.