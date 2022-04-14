 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Much colder and windier today

  • Updated
Wind advisory

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - A wind advisory is in effect from 10 am to 7 pm for gusts up to 50 mph from the southwest.

Loose items may blow away, make sure to use extra caution driving, and a few tree limbs may snap causing isolated power outage.

Conditions stay much colder with highs in the mid 40s with wind chills in the low to mid 30s with mostly to partly sunny skies, so at least it'll be brighter!

Partly cloudy and breezy tonight in the upper 20s with wind chills in the low 20s. Back to the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s on Friday with a few flurries or sprinkles possible. Dry weather returns through the weekend with sunnier skies. Low 40s on Saturday and upper 40s for Easter Sunday.