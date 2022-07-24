Much drier and milder end to the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Much quieter weather to end the weekend which sticks around into next workweek.
Partly to mostly sunny, a bit breezy and milder today with temps in the low 80s. Winds will gust up to 25 mph from the northwest, ushering in the lower humidity through the day. Open up the windows tonight as temps fall to the mid to upper 50s.
Mostly sunny, pleasant and dry Monday with highs in the upper 70s. Similar trend Tuesday in the low 80s ahead of a couple of showers or storms possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A higher chance of a few more showers are possible Wednesday night and Thursday, too.