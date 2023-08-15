Much drier and milder next couple of days

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADSISON (WKOW) - Rain is done, but more is possible later this week.
Expect plenty of sunshine today with a light wind out of the north and comfortable temperatures this afternoon in the mid 70s. Conditions cool tonight to the mid 50s. Sunny skies continue Wednesday in the low 80s.
A weather system could bring a few showers and storms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning with only a tenth of an inch or less expected. Then, dry weather returns for the rest of the forecast.
Temperatures stay in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday ahead of a heat wave developing causing highs in the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s Sunday and Monday.