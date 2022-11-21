Much milder weather across the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After the coldest temps of the season this past weekend, conditions will be much more seasonal approaching Thanksgiving.
Sunny conditions warm us to the upper 30s this afternoon. Low 20s tonight with areas of fog possible late. We'll climb to the low 40s Tuesday with a sun-cloud mix. Mid 40s on Wednesday and staying dry for one of the busiest travel days of the year.
A weather system moves through on Thanksgiving with the chance for a light rain/mix, but most precipitation should develop east and south of Wisconsin. Cloudier skies stick around Black Friday with temps in the low 40s. The weekend looks great with plenty of sunshine and temps in the 40s.