Much warmer today but staying windy

MADISON (WKOW) - A warm front passes through today causing temps to jump.
Highs soar to the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon as clouds increase. It'll be windy, though, causing wind chills to stay in the mid 40s. Gusts get up to 35 mph. A spotty light mix develops this evening and tonight with up to a dusting possible north and west of Madison.
That system comes in along a cold front knocking temps back this weekend. Highs tomorrow stay in the mid to upper 20s but wind chills won't get out of the teens with sunny skies lasting through the weekend. Temps on Sunday warm to the upper 30s.