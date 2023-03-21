Mulch fire at Iowa Co. factory expected to continue for several days

COBB, Wis. (WKOW) -- Iowa County fire departments are working to extinguish a mulch fire at a factory.
Iowa County Emergency Management Director Keith Hurlbert said the fire happened at 2 a.m. on Sunday at the Tri-Star Pallets factory on Cobb's north side.
He said the Cobb Volunteer Fire Department and other first responders have been working to extinguish the fire since that time.
Heavy construction equipment has been brought in to spread the mulch over a field to make it easier to wet it down.
Cobb Fire Chief Steve Linsheid advises Cobb residents to keep their windows closed as the smoke can be thick at times.
Efforts to extinguish the fire will likely continue for the next few days.