Mullets on the Yard event raises money for Locks of Love

VERONA (WKOW) -- Men, women and children got mullet haircuts at a "Mullets on the Yard" event Saturday to raise money for Locks of Love.
Organizer, Chuck Teasedale, said he and his wife were inspired to host the event after her cousin, Emmitt Bailey, won the kids division of the USA Mullet Championship.
"We are partnering with Busch Light, Locks of Love, and Julia Grace Salon," Teasedale said. "For every mullet cut received today, Busch Light will donate $50 to Love of Love, and for anyone that comes today and already has a mullet, they'll donate $20 to Locks of Love."
Locks of Love is a charity that works to provide confidence to kids experiencing hair loss through wigs.
"It's obviously a very worthwhile cause," Teasedale said.
Bailey was a special guest at Saturday's fundraiser. There, he shared how his mullet came to be, and encouraged others to give one a go.
"I played hockey and then I just wanted cool hockey hair, so I decided to get a mullet," Bailey said. "I'm gonna be rocking a mullet for years to come."
The event was hosted at Riley Tavern. Games, prizes and other ways to donate were also a part of the fundraiser.