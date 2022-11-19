Multiple agencies battle garage fire in Town of Montrose

TOWN OF MONTROSE (WKOW) -- Multiple agencies battled a garage fire early Saturday morning.
According to a news release from Dane County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jessamy Torres, the fire at 1415 Range Trail was reported just before 5:45 a.m.
First responders arrived to find the building "fully engulfed" with flames. A 27 News photographer on scene noticed significant damage to the building and vehicles nearby.
The building that caught fire is used to house machinery/road equipment, Torres says.
Residents in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
There were no injuries reported, and no damage estimate is available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.