Multiple agencies battle garage fire in Town of Montrose

  • Updated
Montrose Garage Fire

TOWN OF MONTROSE (WKOW) -- Multiple agencies battled a garage fire early Saturday morning.

According to a news release from Dane County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jessamy Torres, the fire at 1415 Range Trail was reported just before 5:45 a.m.

First responders arrived to find the building "fully engulfed" with flames. A 27 News photographer on scene noticed significant damage to the building and vehicles nearby.

The building that caught fire is used to house machinery/road equipment, Torres says.

Residents in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

There were no injuries reported, and no damage estimate is available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.