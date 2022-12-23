 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS REPLACED WITH WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Westerly wind gusts around 35 to 50 mph continue
resulting in pockets of blowing and drifting snow with brief
drops in visibilities, especially rural and exposed roadways.
Additionally, expect frigid wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero
through Saturday morning. Cold temps and blowing snow could
result in slick and icy stretches of roads.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Multiple agencies conducting water rescue in Beloit

Police Lights MGN

BELOIT (WKOW) — Multiple agencies are working on rescuing someone seen in the Rock River in Beloit Friday morning, according to a Rock County Dispatch official.

The official stated a report of someone in the Rock River in the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Drive came in around 11:40 a.m. 

Multiple agencies are assisting in the incident, including the city and town of Beloit fire departments and the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

A Rock County Sheriff's Office official on scene told 27 News the reports were that a woman went into a section of open water in the river behind a home. 

The incident is still ongoing.

This article will be updated as 27 News learns more.

