Multiple agencies conducting water rescue in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) — Multiple agencies are working on rescuing someone seen in the Rock River in Beloit Friday morning, according to a Rock County Dispatch official.
The official stated a report of someone in the Rock River in the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Drive came in around 11:40 a.m.
Multiple agencies are assisting in the incident, including the city and town of Beloit fire departments and the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
A Rock County Sheriff's Office official on scene told 27 News the reports were that a woman went into a section of open water in the river behind a home.
The incident is still ongoing.
This article will be updated as 27 News learns more.