Multiple agencies respond to late night shooting on Madison's far east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police and Dane County deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Madison's far east side Tuesday night, according to the Madison Police Department.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to Congress Avenue near Patriot Park around 11:20 p.m. after multiple people reported hearing gunshots.
Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies also responded, and a drone was used to find evidence.
Fryer said shell casings were found, and because the casings were found in the county's jurisdiction, the scene was turned over to the deputies.
Sheriff's office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said a total of 12 shell casings were found.
No damage was reported, and deputies are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Dane County Sheriff's Office at 608-284-6900.