Multiple county fairs receive grant funding to improve facilities, experiences

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- It wouldn't be summertime for many of us without a visit to the local fair, and a few fairs in southern Wisconsin have now received grants to help improve fair-goers' facilities and experiences.
Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative, is awarding 64 fairs in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota more than $244,500 in County Fair Facility Upgrade Grants this year.
“Our aim with these grants is to positively impact the future of our rural communities,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial. “Fairs are the highlight of summer for many of these communities and we hope this will help provide the best possible experience for exhibitors and visitors as they enjoy this important tradition.”
Three fairs in southern Wisconsin are set to receive grants.
The Green County Agricultural Society and Mechanics Institute will use its grant to complete a lighting upgrade project to LED lighting in the exhibition hall building.
The Lafayette County Fair is planning to build a manure push-off area in the swing, goat and sheep barn. The grant money will also help fund the reconstruction of the stall areas in the dairy and beef barn.
Over in Richland County, fair officials will use the funding to make electrical upgrades and add additional outlets in the Connection Building. It will also upgrade lights in the grandstand area.
Since the program was established in 2018, the Fund has awarded 304 County Fair Facility Upgrade Grants for a total impact of over $944,742.
The Fund intends to offer this grant again in March 2023.