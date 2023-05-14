Multiple crews respond to a fire at recycling and waste processing plant in Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) -- At least eight crews were called mid-afternoon Sunday to respond to a fire at a recycling and waste processing plant in Portage.
Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase says at least 30 to 40 firefighters from Sauk, Marquette and Columbia counties responded.
"We arrived, we had heavy fire smoke coming from the building," Haase said. "Of course, we began attacks on the fire."
Haase says by the time our 27 News crew got on site, around 6:30 p.m., firefighters were in a "defensive mode" trying to put out the fire by hauling garbage out of the plant, putting the flames out and moving it to a separate area.
"Anytime you're dealing with garbage...you can't make any penetration on it," Haase said. "So, what you're trying to do is move it out, put the fire out and move it to another location. It's a good possibility we may have to come back for the pile that we're moving outside right now. But at least we're moving away from the rest of the building."
The plant is closed on Sundays, so Haase thinks the fire started small with something in the pile then continued to spread.
"Yesterday was the last day they were open, probably hadn't dumped since maybe Friday," Haase said. "It's just one of those things that probably started as a smoldering fire and then spread."
Haase says the building is a total loss. Crews will work to put the fire out by Sunday night and come back Monday if hotspots start popping up.
Because the plant is a secure area, it will remain gated off for safety but Haase said there is no threat to any neighbors.
Haase added he is grateful to everyone who helped fight the fire on a holiday.
"It's Mother's Day today and calling in that many agencies, we probably had 30, 40 people working here away from their homes," Haase said. "About 99% of them volunteers or paid on call so it's a big ask for them and I appreciate them coming out today."