UPDATE: Multiple emergency crews respond to Dodgeville crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office received an update on the crash at WIS HWY 18 and Johns Street from responding deputies.
Authorities said three ambulances transported people with injuries, the severity of the injuries is unknown.
DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Several emergency crews are responding to a crash in Dodgeville Sunday morning.
Iowa County dispatch received a call about a crash on WIS HWY 18 and Johns Street just after 11 a.m.
The City of Dodgeville Police Department and multiple EMS crews responded to the incident. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff's Office assisted.
Iowa County officials told 27 News no lanes were closed.