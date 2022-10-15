Multiple people hospitalized after bonfire explosion in Shawano County

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE (WKOW) -- Multiple people were hospitalized after a bonfire explosion Friday night in the town of Maple Grove, according to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.
In a Facebook post, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown number of people gathered for a bonfire at a residence on Cedar Drive in the Town of Maple Grove Friday night.
According to authorities, an accelerant was poured onto the fire around 10:00 p.m., causing the fire to expand out of control and leaving several people in need of medical treatment.
The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says it learned about the incident when the Brown County Dispatch Center reported several people were being treated for serious burns at hospitals in the Green Bay area.
The extent of injuries isn't known at this time.
Authorities say the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to come forward.