Multiple rounds of light snow begin Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) - One more dry day ahead of several rounds of light snow the rest of the week.
Clouds early, then hopefully we see some clearing again late-morning into the afternoon. Temps stay mild in the low to mid 30s and will only fall to the low 20s tonight.
Light snow develops around 3-8 am from south to north on Wednesday with on and off light snow much of the rest of the day. Highest totals will be farther south and southeast with around 1-3 inch totals. Our central areas including Madison get 0.5-1.5 inches with 0-1 in. for central Wisconsin and the Coulee Region.
Flurries are still possible Thursday with another round of minor accumulating snow on Friday. And that's not all! Another round of light snow looks likely this weekend, too. Stay tuned as we update how much you'll see over the next few days.