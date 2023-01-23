Multiple snow chances in the forecast this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Several weather systems will pass through the Midwest bringing multiple rounds of snow to southern Wisconsin.
We have areas of fog this morning with another cloudy start to the day. Clouds should decrease through the day bringing back some much-needed sunshine. We've been cloudy 77% of the time the past six weeks and have only seen two sunny days so far this month.
Temps stay mild in the low 30s, but a breeze will pick up keeping wind chills in the low to mid 20s. A few flurries pass through tonight with temps in the low 20s and wind chills in the teens.
Partly sunny Tuesday in the low to mid 30s with light snow chances on Wednesday and Thursday from our first passing weather system. A clipper swoops through Friday bringing another snow chance and one final system will pass through this weekend, which may be the most significant locally. Stay tuned as we update the forecast!