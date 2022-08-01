Multiple vehicle crash closes part of South Stoughton Road

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police and fire departments are responding to a multiple vehicle crash on South Stoughton Road at Buckeye Road.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster told 27 News officials got multiple calls around 2:15 p.m. reporting a crash involving a semi truck and two passenger vehicles at South Stoughton Road near Buckeye Road.
Schuster said fire crews pulled one person from the crash and they were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Madison police remain at the scene to investigate.
According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, US HWY 51 southbound lanes are closed from Buckeye Road to Pflaum Road.
Schuster reported the closure is expected to last until at least 4:30 p.m. Please choose alternate routes if passing through the area.