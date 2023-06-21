Multiple wildfires contained in Adams Co.

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources battled multiple wildfires in Adams County Tuesday afternoon.
DNR spokesperson Molly Meister said the main fire was reported west of Friendship near County Road J. It was just over five acres in size.
Meister said there were two smaller "spot fires" that followed.
The DNR and other area fire departments contained all of the fires Tuesday night. Firefighters remained on the scene overnight to monitor.
Wednesday, crews will continue to clean up after the firefighting efforts.
Officials said they don't believe any structures were damaged. It's still unclear what started the fire.