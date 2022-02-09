Multiple wintry systems in the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Three clipper systems will pass through the region before the end of the weekend.
The first arrives today with a spotty, light rain/snow mix moving in, but there will be a lot of dry time, too. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30s, and because we're above freezing, little to no accumulations are expected.
With a breeze developing from the west gusting up to 25 mph, wind chills will only get to the upper 20s and low 30s. Upper teens tonight with wind chills in the low teens. Thursday will be more seasonal with highs in the upper 20s, but with a breeze continuing, wind chills will stay in the upper teens and low 20s.
Light snow redevelops late Thursday evening and overnight with a half inch to an inch and a half of accumulation possible, especially farther north. But we'll change over to a light rain/snow mix during the day on Friday as temperatures climb to the upper 30s.
Dry for Saturday, but colder with highs in in the teens ahead of another weak clipper on Sunday that could bring minor accumulating snow totals. Stay tuned!