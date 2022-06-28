Mural featured on new Madison apartment building

MADISON (WKOW) -- A public art project on the side of a new development is adding more color to the east side of Madison.
A huge mural is now on the side of 2860 East Washington Avenue.
It's the former site of Ella's Deli, which is why the building is called Ella.
We asked one of the developers about the inspiration for the artwork.
"When we looked at East Wash, we looked at, you know, some of our brightly colored neighbors, bright signs, big neon and we thought, 'How can we match their energy, but still create something beautiful.' And we quickly landed on murals," Anne Neujahr Morrison, Principal of New Year Investments, said.
The developers say the five-story mural is the largest in Madison.
Ella is an apartment building that has units designated for people of different incomes.