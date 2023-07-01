Musician Isabella Wu performs free Organ concert at Overture Hall

MADISON (WKOW) -- Overture Hall hosted a free organ concert during Saturday's Dane County Farmers' Market.
Community members were invited to enjoy a 45-minute concert with organist Isabella Wu and the Symphony Orchestra's Overture Concert Organ.
Wu has been playing piano since she was five and began her journey as an organist during her first year of college at Northwestern University. Joining the Madison Symphony Orchestra as a child, Wu said she sees Madison as the home where she "grew up musically."
"We have these wonderful programs here in Madison that contribute to the growth of young musicians," Wu said.
Greg Zelek, the Principal Organist of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, discussed the upcoming organ season and the events that the Orchestra will be hosting. Zelek said the season will be opening with a bilingual concert.
"It's going to be very unique. I'm not sure that there's ever been a program quite like this utilizing this instrument," Zelek said.
For more information about upcoming free organ concerts, visit the Madison Symphony Orchestra's website.