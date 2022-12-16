Muskego man dies after attacking people, assaulting officer, injuring himself

RACINE COUNTY (WKOW) -- One person is dead after an attack in a Racine County animal sanctuary Friday.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, the Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to the Tiny Hooves Sanctuary around 10 a.m. following reports that two individuals had been attacked with a brick. Officials say a sheriff investigator arrived at the scene, walked up to the driveway and observed evidence of a violent assault.
The investigator went to check a suspicious pickup truck when it rammed into a squad car. Authorities say an officer then opened fire on the man.
The suspect reportedly fled to a nearby barn and stabbed himself with a knife. He was identified as 32-year-old Bradley Kubisiak from Muskego. Kubisiak was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The two victims were also taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.