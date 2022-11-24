'My babies will never be this small again': Madison alder announces resignation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's District 12 alderman said he's resigning.
In a blog post, Alder Syed Abbas said after almost four years on the Common Council "the time has come" for him to resign.
He said that it's been a privilege working with the community to protect local wetlands, improve community infrastructure and create a Tax Incremental District to support a WHPC affordable housing project, among other things.
Abbas thanked the community and his family for their support in helping him make an impact in his four years.
He said resigning is a hard decision, but with his children -- a three- and five-year-old -- getting older by the day, he wants to make sure he spends more time with them before they "grow up before his eyes."
He said this isn't a goodbye, because he will still be "championing what's right" in the community.
"There will be time to serve the community again, but my babies will never be this small again," he said.
Abbas' last day on the Council will be November 30. He stated early this year that he would not be running for re-election, and his term as alder was set to end in April 2023.