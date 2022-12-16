'My grandpa built this house, and I never thought it would go up in flames': Fire destroys Muscoda home

MUSCODA (WKOW) -- With Christmas just about a week away, a Muscoda family is coping with the loss of their home after a fire destroyed everything inside.
Homeowner Casandra Coggon said everyone was home when the flames broke out, but thankfully no one was hurt.
"Boom and all of sudden the house just engulfed in flames," Coggon recalled.
She said the home was built for Christmas mornings and family memories, and it was to be passed down to future generations. The structure wasn't damaged in the fire but everything inside was left covered in ash.
"You don't know how you miss something until you don't have it," she explained. "Even if it's your toothbrush."
However, the things lost inside are nothing compared to the significance of their home.
Coggon told 27 News it was built by someone very special to her.
"My grandpa built this house, and I never thought it would go up in flames," Coggon said. "I always thought it would be kind of protected."
She said her grandpa was like a father figure to her up until the day he died in 2009.
"Grandpa was our role model growing up and he built this home from scratch, and it means the world to us," she added.
Coggon said the community has stepped up to help them and she can't begin to thank them enough.
Now with Christmas around the corner, she's hoping for a miracle.
"We could really use a rental [home] close to Muscoda for my grandparents so they could have a home for Christmas too," she said. "A lot of the Christmas presents that we had for each other were up on the third floor and we weren't able to save them, and the boys lost all their toys too and it's hard."
Coggon said her grandparents need a rental home that allows dogs and finding one has been extremely hard. The family is also in need of donations for the two boys who are 7 and 10-years-old.
Coggon's coworkers wrote 27 News a letter on her behalf:
"The main priority for Casandra is finding her grandparents and pets a place to rent. It's important for them to stay close to Muscoda. The other priority for Casandra is to provide presents for their boys on Christmas. Parker is 10 and Bentley is 7 years old. Casandra is a full-time employee and is trying to balance everything to help her family. She is also very proud and took a lot of persuading to except help."
If you'd like to help, there is a GoFundMe set up for the family or you can reach out to Coggon personally at casandracoggon@gmail.com.